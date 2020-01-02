Look Back ... to thoughts on a change of government, 1995

Jan. 2, 1945, in The Star: A 13-year-old schoolboy, Charles Edward Welch of 518 Palmetto Ave., Anniston, was killed accidentally in a firearms accident yesterday afternoon about a block from his home. Evidence suggests that the boy tripped while carrying a .22 caliber rifle, the butt struck the ground and the barrel was positioned so that when the gun discharged, the bullet struck him in the head. A funeral will be conducted tomorrow afternoon at Glen Addie Baptist Church and burial will be in Coldwater Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Welch, and by six brothers and two sisters, most all of whom live in Anniston.
Also this date: Duke’s Blue Devils wore the Sugar Bowl crown today, but every ounce of their power was required for that achievement against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Freshman Harry Gilmer, 160 pounds from Birmingham, was the man of the hour in this year’s game despite Alabama’s loss, 29-26. He kept the Tide ahead in the scoring for most of the afternoon. Fan attendance in New Orleans was 72,000.
Jan. 2, 1995, in The Star: The pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Rev. George Bates, is on a mission to change Anniston’s form of government and is calling for a referendum to put the issue to a vote. Yesterday, Bates stood in front of City Hall to formally announce the petition drive. The way Bates sees it, the council-manager form of government isn’t directly accountable to the people. The City Council hires the city manager, who then does most of the hiring and firing and basically runs the show at City Hall. Instead, contends Bates, “That [executive] office should be responsible directly to the voting public.”