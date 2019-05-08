May 8, 1944, in The Star: E. A. O’Neal Jr., 38, who worked for the predecessor company of today’s Monsanto in Anniston starting in the late 1920s, has come back to assume the duties of production manager of Monsanto’s Phosphate Division. O’Neal has been plant manager of Monsanto’s Trenton, Mich., plant since September 1940. He’s a native of Florence and has a wife and three daughters. Also this date: The U.S. Supreme Court today refused to reconsider its April 3 decision that black residents are entitled under the Constitution to cast ballots in state political party primaries. The ruling, from a Texas case, provoked widespread criticism throughout the South, with Democratic Party leaders of the region saying they plan to find some means of barring black residents from voting in primaries.
May 8, 1994, in The Star: Theron Montgomery stepped down as president of Jacksonville State University in 1986, but he hasn’t exactly retired. Since 1992, he has traveled to Costa Rica, Panama and Russia to help those countries improve their education systems. “Helping people help themselves, it’s very rewarding,” said the 69-year-old Montgomery, who works with the International Executive Service Corps. His first two trips with the program were to Costa Rica in 1992 and Panama in 1993.