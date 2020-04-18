Look Back ... to the usual taxpaying rush, 1995

April 18, 1945, in The Star: During brief ceremonies today at the Monsanto Chemical Company plant in Anniston, a representative of the National Safety Council presented a special honor, the “S” flag. That means the plant as a whole has an injury frequency rate 91 percent below that of the average for such a place, and a severity rate that’s 97 percent lower. The time covered in the record is 342 days, representing one million man-hours without a lost-time accident. Also this date: Last night, 75 carriers of The Anniston Star were guests of the Hennie Brothers Shows, a traveling carnival-type attraction featuring 25 rides and shows. Additionally: Three members of the Anniston Police Department left the bus station this morning with more than 20 other men for final induction into military service. They are Detective J. Henderson Dempsey, and policemen Roy Mitchell and Jimmy Gregg.
April 18, 1995, in The Star: Even though a quirk of the calendar gave taxpayers two extra days this year to file their state and federal income tax returns, there was still a crush of people inside and outside the Anniston post office building last night as the postmarking deadline approached. A contributing reason to the crush: The Anniston branch was the only post office open until midnight between here and Birmingham, said Postmaster W. H. Taylor. At one point, postal worker Jim Vance took about 1,000 envelopes in an hour while standing beside the outdoor mailboxes. Also this date: The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce announced this morning it has hired Greg Barker, a vice president with Birmingham’s Metropolitan Development Board, as its new president. Barker, 31, will assume his new job as the county’s chief economic development recruiter June 19.