July 2, 1944, in The Star: A. C. Shelton, already prominent statewide for his work in the field of education, yesterday assumed the duties of superintendent of Calhoun County schools. He succeeds C. J. Allen, who served in the post for 12 years but will now work for the State Board of Revenue. Mr. Shelton, who was president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce for eight years, expects to move to Anniston with his wife and three children as soon as he can find a suitable home here. He said his intent is to make Calhoun County’s the best rural schools in the state. Also this date: A photograph shows Forney Rutledge Jr., grandson of Dr. C. W. Daugette, former president of Jacksonville State Teachers’ College, standing beside a painted portrait of his late grandfather. The memorial portrait was give to the college by Mrs. Daugette in a recent ceremony that was presided over by Col. Harry M. Ayers, publisher of The Anniston Star. Additionally: It’s being recalled today that when the USO first opened its doors in Anniston about three years ago, one of the visiting speakers on the program was Thomas E. Dewey, a New York Republican who’s now heading his party’s ticket for U.S. president in this year’s national election.
July 2, 1994, in The Star: The Rolling Stones returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Aug. 6 with special guests The Counting Crows. At a press conference yesterday it was announced Birmingham will be the second stop on the Stones’ “Voodoo Lounge” tour, which opens at RFK Stadium in Washington, D. C. Unlike ticket sales for the group’s 1989 appearance, which were handled at Hudson’s in downtown Anniston, those for this tour will be handled by Slip Disc, a Lenlock music store.