Look Back ... to the sacrifice of another young Anniston man, 1945

March 14, 1945, in The Star: A highly regarded young man of Anniston, Lt. William T. Morton Jr., has given his life in service to the country. The son of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Morton of 627 Quintard Ave. was killed in action in Germany on Feb. 25, his parents learned today from the War Department. Lt. Morton was a student at Auburn in pre-law when he entered the service two years ago. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in July of 1944. He last visited his home in the fall of 1944. Besides his bereaved parents, survivors include three sisters, Martha, Sara and Betty Morton. His father is Anniston’s city clerk.
March 14, 1995, in The Star: Two students and one teacher from Anniston High School are part of a group from around the nation who will see directly how federal government operates during a busy week in Washington D.C. This week, Cedrick Coleman, Antonio Murphy and Mrs. Kellye McDowell are touring the capital and meeting many of the foot soldiers from an assortment of professions who keep the place humming.