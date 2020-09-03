Look Back … to the return of our depot to government management, 1945.

Sept. 3, 1945, in The Star: As Anniston today observed its first peacetime Labor Day in three years and eight months, stores were closed and training at Fort McClellan took a break. Heavy crowds were expected at Oxford Lake and other parks as picnickers took advantage of clear, cool weather. The streets downtown were almost deserted of pedestrians. Also this date: Mr. E. C. Row, who has been managing Anniston Ordnance Depot on behalf of Chrysler Corporation and the Anniston Warehouse Corporation during the last two years, today turned over complete charge of the operation to Col. C. E. Jones, the commanding officer. Mr. Row said that from the time Chrysler was commissioned to take over management of the depot until the present time, the company has received nothing but the best cooperation from all involved. “A great many of the processes of organization and operation which we used in the automobile industry have worked well here,” Mr. Row said. The Anniston Warehouse Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chrysler, was contracted to manage AOD commencing Aug. 30, 1943, and expiring on this date, Sept. 2, 1945.
Sept. 3, 1995, in The Star: Anniston High School Principal James Parker said a lightning strike in July that damaged computers where class schedules were being compiled, as well as staffing changes, contributed to “glitches” that resulted in many students not having the schedules complete when they returned in mid-August. Some still didn’t have schedules last week. Also this date: The Anniston Parks and Recreation department sponsors four neighborhood-style football teams for little kids, an experience that offers parents probably their first-ever look at their sons getting knocked around on a field of play. For some, it can be tough to watch. But as they continue to attend practice, the parents usually adjust to the hits and contact that come with every football play, said Steve Folks, who coaches the youngsters’ team at Carver Community Center. “My wife was always concerned,” said Folks, whose son, Steven Jr., is in his fourth year of youth football. “But she’s there to see it.”