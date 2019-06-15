June 15, 1944, in The Star: Giving his life to his country, PFC Dalton P. Thrasher was killed in action in Italy on May 12. Dalton was the son of Mr. and Mrs. A. A. Thrasher of 1508 Crawford Ave., Anniston. Four brothers, three of whom are active-duty service, survive him: Cecil, Grady, Winston and Laton. Also this date: The voting membership of Parker Memorial Baptist Church last night accepted, by a tally of 86 to 43, the resignation of the Rev. Charles R. Bell Jr. as their pastor. Although approximately 250 persons were present, only 129 voted. Ben Sawyer, chairman of the Board of Deacons, said that Rev. Bell had told the board previously that he “felt it was his duty to resign.” The principals involved had no comment for the press, but, according to a June 14 editorial offering qualified support to Rev. Bell, “it is generally understood that there has been a wide chasm between the views of the pastor and a majority of the members of his congregation with respect to the war.” The editorial went on to indicate the pastor holds a pacifist’s point of view “and evidently regards all war as sinful.”
June 15, 1994, in The Star: An elegant and well-attended reception on the broad green lawn of the central office of Anniston City Schools yesterday paid tribute to the career and character of Leon Garrett, who retires from the education field on June 30. His gift from friends and colleagues: a first-class trip to London, England. Garrett, a Piedmont native, joined Anniston City Schools in 1959 as an English teacher at Cobb Avenue High School. Frequently in his career, Garrett was in pivotal positions in times of transition — such as acting superintendent — helping to ease the school system through crises. Also this date: Scott Barksdale, director of the Main Street program in Anniston, is asking city officials to consider a moratorium on allowing any more bars to locate on Noble Street, at least until the Planning Commission decides how many should be allowed downtown. There are already five bars in a four-block area, including City Limits, Peerless Saloon and O’Creighon’s Restaurant and Lounge.