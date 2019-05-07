May 7, 1944, in The Star: A prominent advertisement tells interested voters that a mass meeting will be held at the courthouse on May 9 to organize the Republican Party in Calhoun County. The ad invokes words of Abraham Lincoln and also declares, “The nation … cannot continue to exist if class hatreds, religious intolerance, and racial rancor continue to be encouraged. There is no place in our government for those who spread the spirit of malice.” Also this date: Nationally popular actor Tommy Dix, co-star of the movie Best Foot Forward, with Lucille Ball, is now picking ’em up and laying ’em down in the infantry at Fort McClellan. “Night before last I slept in a foxhole,” the irrepressible 20-year-old private told a crowd of Doughboys who had gathered on a Sunday afternoon to hear him sing. “I came back all right but my voice is still out there on maneuvers. Anyway, here goes.” The GIs didn’t find anything wrong with his voice at all. The actor’s name on his dogtags is “Thomas P. Navard,” Tommy Dix presumably being his stage name. Additionally: It’s announced today that Thelma Ann Cryer, a 1940 graduate of Anniston High School and lately staff assistant at the YMCA-USO at 112 E. 12th Street, is to be married in June to an Atlanta man, Lt. (j.g.) William Samuel Norton Jr., a 1942 Emory graduate and currently a flight instructor at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Memphis, Tenn.
May 7, 1994, in The Star: A new FM radio station, with a format designed to appeal to Christian listeners, is scheduled to go on the air at the end of this month. Based in Oxford, WTBJ, 91.3, originated with the leadership of Trinity Baptist Church in Oxford. The enterprise has been several years in the making. Also this date: The Anniston Historic Preservation Commission is hoping to reverse the damage time has wrought on Zinn Park. Commissioners want to recapture some of the park’s past and restore the pride the city felt when naming it after Col. William Henry Zinn, who came to Anniston from New York as an investor in 1890. Today at the park the commission will kick off preservation week, designed to highlight Anniston’s historic buildings, neighborhoods and parks.