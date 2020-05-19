Look Back ... to the removal of downtown trees, 1995

May 19, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 19, 1995, in The Star: The Bradford pear trees lining Noble Street are coming down, casualties of Main Street’s effort to dress up the downtown streetscape. The trees, officials say are the wrong variety for downtown. They grow too large, for one thing, and the city spends an average of $1,500 to $2,000 per block on tree trimming every year. As for the shopkeepers, some liked the shade and greenery, some didn’t. Removal of trees is also preparatory for repaving downtown sidewalks and putting in new traffic lights and street lights. Also this date: The Anniston Board of Education has called a meeting where it will hear Superintendent Paul Goodwin’s recommendations for staff reductions. Goodwin says the funding plan proposed by Gov. Fob James and the State Board of Education would essentially compel the school system to used local money, not state money, to pay for about 18 more teachers beyond the 37.5 the school system already pays for.