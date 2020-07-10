Look Back ... to the rebuilding of a car dealership, 1945

July 10, 1945, in The Star: Construction began today on the new $35,000 building of the Adams-McCargo Company at the site of the structure on East 10th Street gutted by fire last February. Workmen of the Stickney Construction Co. were tearing down the burned-out walls of the automotive dealership building preparatory to constructing a modern one of steel and concrete. It should be finished by November. The fire destroyed the building, Chevrolet car parts, furniture and fixtures.
July 10, 1995, in The Star: The Army will team with General Dynamics on a $200 million upgrade of its fleet of chemical agent detection vehicles at Anniston Army Depot, U.S. Rep. Glen Browder announced this morning. The defense contractor plans to hire between 40-50 people to improve the Army’s 123 Fox reconnaissance vehicles, said a General Dynamics official. The Fox vehicle is a 19-ton, six-wheel vehicle that samples the ground for chemical agent as it moves. Also this date: As a team, local golfers Eric Hamilton and Patrick Cushman won their second straight Sunny King Charity Classic by carding a 7-under 63 yesterday and a three-day total of 26-under 177, a score that gave them a one-stroke victory even though they failed to make birdie on any of the final six holes.