April 16, 1944, in The Star: The City of Anniston will seek bids on the Garner Hospital property next week as officials try to get things set for moving into the new Anniston Memorial Hospital by Sept. 1. Garner’s property consists of the main building of 56 rooms, a kitchen, a laundry building, a ward for black patients, one vacant lot and two homes for nurses. The hospital does have bonded indebtedness, but it’s not considered part of the sale. Also this date: John Harold Bobo of Route 2, Oxford, served as an engineer on a landing boat which carried U.S. troops ashore in the invasion of the Gilbert and Marshall Islands. Bobo kept the engines of his invasion craft operating for nearly four days during the Gilbert operation. The power plants under his care sped the heavily loaded boat through dangerous coral reefs and roiling surf to carry supplies supplies and ammunition to the fighting troops where and when they needed it. Bobo, age 23, is the son of Mrs. Anna Bobo of Oxford. He and his wife, Beatrice Preston Bobo, have a small daughter, Nita, age 3. He was employed by Monsanto prior to his entry into the Coast Guard. Additionally: The junior class of Alexandria High School later this week will present a comedy in three acts, The Adventures of Grandpa. Portraying Grandpa will be Clarence Page.
April 16, 1994, in The Star: Northeast Alabama residents yesterday probably headed for their basements or other shelter as three waves of severe thunderstorms raked the area. They emerged to find trees blown down and streets flooded, but no injuries from the storms that came through at dawn, lunchtime and dusk. The 24-hour rainfall total through 8 p.m. last night was 1.43 inches. Also this date: A concert later this month at Anniston High School performed by choirs from 15 area United Methodist churches will raise money to help victims of the Palm Sunday tornado.