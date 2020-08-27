Look Back … to the presence of women in elected office, 1995

Aug. 27, 1945, in The Star: Calhoun County’s blood testing program, scheduled to begin Sept. 24, will materially reduced the amount of venereal disease, especially syphilis, Health Department officials said today. All persons between the ages of 14 and 50 will be required to have a blood test in the coming campaign scheduled to last two weeks. Each person tested will be given a certificate.
Aug. 27, 1995, in The Star: At age 83, Gertrude Williams is old enough remember when women won their hard-earned right to vote in 1920. And as mayor of Anniston from 1980-84, she has realized the consequences of that victory. But while the movement has opened the ballot box to women, it has not opened the doors of City Hall the State House or the Capitol in any great numbers. Indeed, until Debra Foster was appointed to the Anniston City Council earlier this year, Mrs. Williams’ tenure was the last time a woman had served on the council.