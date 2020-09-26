Look Back ... to the possibility of parking meters, 1945

Sept. 26, 1945, in The Star: Douglas Leigh, the Anniston man who has become the nationally known “Sign King” of New York for his clever and inventive outdoor electrical advertising displays, was interviewed this morning on Morton Downey’s radio program, heard locally on WHMA. Mr. Leigh stated that his Coca-Cola sign on Broadway would remain as long as New York residents desire weather reports. Mr. Leigh, whose father still lives in Anniston, also handles the 11,300 advertisements visible on railway express trucks.
Also this date: The Anniston City Commission is considering installing parking meters downtown. The commission decided yesterday to invite representatives of a parking meter company in Connecticut to make a personal survey of the city to see what would work here. The machines would operate on nickels. [Meters would eventually be authorized five years later.]
Sept. 26, 1995, in The Star: The old stone lodge at Bald Rock in Cheaha State Park is in such dilapidated shape that officials plan to close it soon. It’s estimated that half-a-million dollars would be needed for a full restoration. Undamaged is the lodge’s stone façade, built by Civilian Conservation Corps workers in the 1930s; in much worse shape is the interior, where mildew permeates the air and some floors and walls are rotting.
Also this date: A book of USPS stamps with a comic strip theme being released soon will take note of the special connection that Popeye the Sailor Man had to this area. Starting in 1938 strips featuring the iconic strongman were drawn by Tom Sims, of Ohatchee. The official cancellation on the stamp will commemorate Ohatchee’s link with Sims, who died in 1972.