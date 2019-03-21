March 21, 1944, in The Star: Anniston Radio Service, a new business for the city but owned and operated by three young men who have long been identified with Anniston’s commercial life, formally opened today. Located at 723 Noble Street, next to O’Shields Transfer Company, the new shop will specialize in radio repairs and service using its up-to-date laboratory and modern equipment. Business partners Guy Farmer, Nelson Phillips and Hershel Dempsey “need no introduction to Annistonians,” according to the article. Also this date: City police were on the lookout today for two Calhoun County youths who ran away from their homes near Munford to join the Navy. The boys, David Lewis, 15, and John T. Rowell, 14, left the latter’s home sometime last night.
March 21, 1994, in The Star: Two high school basketball players from this part of the state are first-team all-state selections in their class divisions, as named by the Alabama Sportswriters Association. They are Josh Goss of Spring Garden (junior, Class 1A) and Matt Brothers of Glencoe (senior, Class 3A). Also this date: Fans of popular Southern humor and literature are in mourning today for the death of syndicated columnist Lewis Grizzard. The iconic Georgian, 47, died yesterday morning following heart surgery at Emory University Hospital due to blockage in an artery which deprived his brain of oxygen. Grizzard’s 20 books and syndicated columns in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution played up redneck humor to the hilt. He took special delight in attacking Yankees, liberal politicians, draft evaders and feminists. Grizzard acknowledged in a television interview once that “I’m not a modern man.”