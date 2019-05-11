May 11, 1944, in The Star: An overview article listing the number of different construction projects under way in Anniston includes the following: the city’s new $450,000 hospital and accompanying nurses’ home on the hill of the old Tyler estate; 54 houses near Fort McClellan which are 70 percent completed; Oak Terrace apartments near Sixth and Quintard, which are in fact completed; eight new homes on Blue Ridge Drive; and the apartments created inside the former Barber Memorial School building. Also this date: This coming weekend locals expect to witness an influx of visitors to the city for Mother’s Day, so the director of the USO-Traveler’s Aid today appealed to all local residents to assist in any way they can to help provide temporary lodging for these weary souls.
May 11, 1994, in The Star: Funeral services were held two days ago for Corene Bell Patillo, 86, who was the first director of Carver Community Center in west Anniston and later director of senior citizen activities for the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department. “She was a marvelous person,” said Anniston Parks and Recreation Director Gene Cornett. “She had a real ability to work and deal with people of all ages.” Raised on her grandparents’ 120-acre farm in Choccolocco, in 1924 she married James L. Patillo, a tailor at Fort McClellan and later a prominent Anniston businessman. Mrs. Patillo’s accomplishments included writing for The Star to tell readers of social and church news from the city’s black community. Also this date: In a community referendum yesterday, residents of Sunny Eve, just outside Oxford, voted 95-1 to become the newest part of Oxford. Most voters in the referendum felt they were choosing whether to join Oxford or Anniston, despite Anniston’s never laying claim to the particular tract in question. Sunny Eve residents, with traditional easy access to Oxford to the west, say they naturally feel like they’re part of that city.