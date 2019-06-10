June 10, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 10, 1994: The second annual Juneteenth Festival will be held next weekend in Zinn Park, and organizers hope attendance will exceed the approximate 2,000 counted last year. Juneteenth marks an historical milestone which is heavily celebrated in some other parts of the country — it’s a state holiday in Texas — but is new to these parts. Anniston High School Vice Principal Ruby Evans is executive director of the event. Also this date: Funeral services were held yesterday at Seventeenth Street Baptist Church for James A. Tinsley Sr., 96, who was a key figure in the civil rights movement in Anniston. He was a member of the groundbreaking Committee of Unified Leadership in 1971 and in 1978 he was named the city’s honorary mayor. “If there was a racial problem, he dealt with it at a level that made neither side mad,” said Maudine Holloway, a longtime friend of the Tinsley family. Mr. Tinsley was a native of Monticello, Ga., who came to Anniston with his parents in 1911. He was a tailor by trade.