Feb. 14, 1944, in The Star: Funeral services will be conducted tomorrow afternoon at the Methodist church in Piedmont for Roy Webb, an outstanding member of the Calhoun County community. Mr. Webb died yesterday evening when a moving train struck him after he had tripped and fallen on the railroad track at the Piedmont station. Mr. Webb, who was about 53, was a Spring Garden native who as a boy moved with his family to Piedmont. He was a life insurance agent who took an active part in public education, serving on the county board of education for more than 17 years. A resident of Piedmont at 503 S. Main St., Mr. Webb also served on the Piedmont city school board. Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Agatha Posey Webb, and their daughter, Miss Mary Ellen Webb, a schoolteacher.
Feb. 14, 1994, in The Star: Willie Wright’s home on Ferron Avenue in Anniston started smelling like a gasoline tank last year. Then the flames in his gas heater began burning an eerie bright green and yellow. Wright believes the nearby BP station, at 1510 W. 10th St., is partly to blame. For a year, Wright and other nearby residents and business owners have tried to get someone to come up with more than a temporary fix for a gas leak and the accompanying fumes that have seeped into their properties. Cecil Hinds, who owns the West 10th Street Pawn Shop next to the gas station, said he has called various city officials, but everyone seems to keep passing the responsibility onto someone else.