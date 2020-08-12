Look Back ... to the passing of a Golden Springs landmark, 1995

Aug. 12, 1945, in The Star: Men convalescing in Army hospitals in Alabama are in keen need of reading material, particularly new mystery and detective stories, according to the Red Cross. Paperback editions are fine. Donations of books may be left at the Carnegie Library where they will be picked up by the Red Cross Camp and Hospital Committee.
Also this date: A photograph on the Society page shows Miss Mary Bernhard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Drayton Bernhard of Anniston and an honor graduate of Anniston High School, who is leaving this fall to enter Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Virginia. Miss Bernhard was active in all campus societies and a member of several clubs. She has been one of the advanced piano pupils of Kate Mims Smith in the Anniston branch of the Birmingham Conservatory of Music.
Additionally: A body of water in Japan has been named for Lt. Gen Simon Bolivar Buckner, the late former commander of Fort McClellan (1938-39). Nakagusuku Bay, a geographical prize we claimed in the Okinawa campaign, has been renamed Buckner Bay.
Aug. 12, 1995, in The Star: The former Windsor’s Super Valu in Anniston, which Ronald Windsor sold to T. Alan Brown in January, is going out of business. Details were sketchy yesterday but it is known that the store is holding a sale to liquidate its merchandise. The partners of another local grocery store group are overseeing the liquidation as a favor to Colonial Bank, which lent Brown the money to buy the 8,000-square-foot store. Despite its friendly, helpful neighborhood ambience on a prominent corner in Golden Springs, the Super Valu store has found it difficult to compete against larger firms that can buy in greater quantities.