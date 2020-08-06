Look Back ... to the passing of a former mayor, 1995

Aug. 6, 1945, in The Star: Byron L. King has been installed as the postmaster in the third-class post office at Bynum. With five years of experience as postmaster elsewhere in Alabama, King has since his arrival at Bynum installed the latest available post office equipment, including keyless lock boxes. The office can provide any service that a first-class office can, except the issuance of postal notes. Also this date: There’s a new U.S. flag flying at the top of the pole at the Calhoun County Courthouse today. A severe storm two days ago ripped the previous one to shreds.
Aug. 6, 1995, in The Star: Memorial services will be tomorrow in Jacksonville for John B. Nisbet Jr., a former city councilman and mayor of the college city. A native and lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Nisbet, 63, owned Nisbet Insurance Agency and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Jane, two daughters and a son. Nisbet died yesterday at his home. Also this date: The winner of this year’s Woodstock 5K, held yesterday along a course in the Anniston High School neighborhood, was 23-year-old Carlos Gribbs of Auburn, who covered the route in 15:09.