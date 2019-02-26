Feb. 19, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 19, 1994: Funeral services will be tomorrow afternoon at Forestlawn Cemetery for Colman D. Estes. The popular Wellborn High School athlete died yesterday afternoon in an Anniston hospital at age 19. The cause was prostate cancer, which had first been diagnosed in him in May 1992, when he was 17. The Wellborn community is grief-stricken. “I know it’s hard for the kids. It was real hard for me. Such a great kid at such a young age,” said Allen Quinn, who coached Estes in baseball and football. Several students left school yesterday, in mourning for their friend taken so soon. Also this date: Randolph County High School Principal Hulond Humphries told students yesterday that because he didn’t want other students to suffer from the cancellation of the prom, he would allow the dance to be held. Earlier in the week Humphries had said that if racially mixed couples attended, he’d cancel the event. However, according to students, Humphries did not reverse his stand against blacks and whites dating each other. Interviews with some students found a degree of support for Humphries, or at least sympathy for his position as administrator. “It doesn’t matter what anybody thinks about Hulond Humphries,” said Jamie Gray. “He is the only thing holding that school together.”