Oct. 13, 1944, in The Star: According to Mrs. R. J. Rea of the Calhoun County chapter of the Red Cross, 24 young men of Calhoun County are currently counted as prisoners of war in enemy camps. Mrs. Rea told a Kiwanis Club audience yesterday that the Geneva Convention has established rules for handling prisoners of war and civilian detainees. As far as can be discerned, the Germans are following the rules fairly well, while the Japanese are not. Also this date: An advertisement announces that an Oxford business, Jones Tractor & Truck Co. at 610 South Main St., plans to be this area’s dealer for Mack Trucks. “With a complete line of Macks, big and little, we’ll be in a position after the war to offer you the world’s toughest and best trucks,” the ad states.
Oct. 13, 1994, in The Star: Ohatchee sophomore quarterback Matt Moon, playing in his first season of varsity football, has been named The Anniston Star’s Offensive Player of the Week. Although his team lost to Weaver, 24-13, in their most recent Friday game, his personal performance was outstanding: 45 attempts and 32 completions for a total of 350 yards. It’s the top passing yardage in one game so far this year in The Star’s coverage area. It’s also something of a milestone for a coach, Ragan Clark, who tends to put much more stock in his boys’ running game. “We had to start throwing to set up our running game. Matt Moon has played well and he throws the ball pretty good,” Clark said.