Look Back ... to the need for a state guard unit here, 1945

June 12, 1945, in The Star: If 30 or 40 more men were available it would be possible to form a platoon of the Alabama State Guard in Anniston, it was announced yesterday by Charles E. Cayley of Jacksonville who was here to appeal for volunteers. Approximately 50 men are now training regularly in the platoon at Jacksonville, but Mr. Cayley said there is a definite need for another platoon in the county, and he suggested that Anniston should have a unit. Also this date: With an enrollment of 8,222, the average daily attendance in Calhoun County schools increased 781 over figures for last year, according to Miss Mary Treadaway, school attendance officer. She said that a rigid campaign of school attendance was enforced during the last school year.
June 12, 1995, in The Star: Citing the potential to save money, Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, is proposing to give Calhoun Countians the chance to vote on merging the posts of county tax collector and tax assessor into the single office of county revenue commissioner. Even if an ideal timetable is met, however, the merger would not take effect until 2002, after voters picked the first person to carry out the duties of that office.