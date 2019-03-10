March 10, 1944, in The Star: As the second week of the Red Cross War Fund Appeal neared an end, Calhoun County officials this morning reported that $14,829.42 had been raised in the local efforts to eventually collect $51,000. Officials stated also that R. C. Moyer, manager of Linen Thread Co., Blue Mountain, announced that in addition to the donations made by employees of the mill, the firm itself would give $1 per employee to the appeal. This will amount to $910, and Mr. Moyer also announced that from all indications, mill employees will make the honor roll of “hundred percenters.” Also this date: In social news from the Angel community, compiled by Mrs. Oscar Couch, we’re told that Mrs. Bill McDuffie entertained at her home recently with a birthday party in honor of her little sons, Donald Wayne and James Ray, ages five and two respectively.
March 10, 1994, in The Star: Four years ago Mae McGatha, 50, of Piedmont found employment at SCT Yarns Inc. after Jacksonville’s Union Yarn Mill laid her off. Today, she is unfortunately out of work again, as SCT Yarns, Piedmont’s oldest manufacturer, announced that she and 70 to 80 other employees are to be laid off this week. The reason has nothing to do with the quality of their work, but stems from the poor condition of equipment in the plant’s No. 2 spinning room. SCT normally employs about 500 people. Plant manager Tom Cronan had previously said upgrading the equipment was “not feasible.” Also this date: When officials planned and built the Alexandria Post Office in the late 1970s, they didn’t anticipate the rate of growth the old community would see over the ensuing decade. Now there’s not enough room to handle the demand on the facility, and a new half-acre is being sought to build again.