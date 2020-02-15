Look Back ... to the 'monkey bars' coming down, 1995

Feb. 15, 1945, in The Star: Two great flocks of geese, one in a V-formation, the second in a U-formation, flew over Anniston around midday today, prompting observers to note they were the largest such flights ever seen over this city. Some 88 geese were in the V-formation, which mothers and wives of servicemen believed to be a good omen that the war would end soon. Sportsmen and farmers, of course, saw the birds’ passing as a harbinger of spring.
Feb. 15, 1995, in The Star: Downtown Anniston is in for a dramatic change in appearance in the coming weeks as city workers dismantle and scrap the street-spanning metalwork that supports the traffic signals at a few Noble Street intersections. Also coming out are the brick columns and planters associated with the overall design — which dates to 1977 as part of a revitalization / renovation project. The ironworks have been derided in recent years as “monkey bars” and eyesores and for most of the current decade, merchants and others who work downtown have lobbied the City Council to take them down. Main Street director Scott Barksdale announced the deconstruction at last night’s City Council meeting.
Also this date: Jane Borders, a fifth-grade teacher at Tenth Street Elementary, is the Anniston school system’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and Betty Buchanan, a media specialist at Anniston High School is the Secondary Teacher of the Year. They will therefore be the system’s nominees for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year.