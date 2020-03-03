Look Back … to the men who run the numbers at the high school tournament, 1995

March 3, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 3, 1995, in The Star: As happened last year, the media relations burden of the state AHSAA Final Four is being handled by members of the Jacksonville State University athletics department. Mike Galloway is sports information director at JSU and Greg Seitz is assistant SID. Together they are in charge of keeping statistics — there’s a nifty computer program that helps with that — setting up interviews and working with TV crews. Whatever PR tasks pop up, they handle it. “I enjoy it. I enjoy the high school atmosphere,” Galloway said. “When I was playing high school, the state tournament was the ultimate. I want to do whatever I can to make it special for them.” Galloway and Seitz got the Final Four gig because of the fine work done when JSU hosted boys and girls state tournaments before the current format was installed. Also this date: Furious at being thwarted on the balanced-budget amendment to the Constitution yesterday, Senate Republicans in Washington vowed to make the issue a central element of the 1996 presidential campaign. In their first major setback, the new Republican majority failed to get the 67 votes needed to move the constitutional amendment to the states for ratification; the final vote was 65-35. Those who opposed it were generally worried that a balanced budget might require cutting into the Social Security trust fund. The House had passed the amendment Jan. 28.