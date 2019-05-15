May 15, 1944, in The Star: The Southeastern Casting Company, West 10th Street, yesterday morning was destroyed by fire. Anniston firefighters at first thought they’d be able to extinguish the flames with little damage, however, after hooking hoses to water hydrants nearest the fire, they found no water in the associated lines. By the time the hoses were connected someplace else, the plant was on its way to destruction. Machinery, equipment and valuable records were destroyed, all the worse because the plant was working on $100,000 in government war contracts.
May 15, 1994, in The Star: Distinguished U.S. senator from New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, was in Anniston yesterday to witness the marriage of his son John to a local woman, Martha Helen Rutledge, at the Victoria. The new Mrs. Moynihan is the daughter of Mrs. Johnson Rutledge of Anniston and William Eugene Rutledge of Birmingham.