Look Back … to the local airport’s need for a tower, 1995

June 28, 1945, in The Star: Legislation to extend the city boundaries of Anniston and to increase pension benefits to its firemen and policemen was passed by the Alabama Senate today and sent to the governor. The bill enlarging the corporate limits authorizes Anniston to take in the Sunset Drive residential section. The pension measure increases from $60 to $80 per month the minimum benefits for city firemen and policemen.
June 28, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston City Council voted last night to commit $30,000 toward construction of a control tower at Anniston Municipal Airport — a move that officials say will make the airport safer and attract more industry to the area. The tower is needed to help establish a foreign trade zone at the airport, which would reduce costs for industries that import goods into the area. Such a zone, city officials say, will also help attract new industry. The tower’s total cost will be about $150,000, but other entities will take care of the sum beyond what Anniston pays.