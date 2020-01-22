Look Back ... to the life of Celia Springer, 1995

Jan. 22, 1945, in The Star: Robert McKleroy, 13, of 201 I Street, suffered cuts and abrasions when a truck struck him on Noble Street near Fifth Street a couple of nights ago. He was treated and released from Memorial Hospital. Police reports indicate the boy was on skates when he darted into the path of a truck. Also this date: More than 300 reservations have been made for the annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce, which will be held Jan. 30 at the Officers Club, Remington Hall, Fort McClellan. Fifty of the guests will be military.
Jan. 22, 1995, in The Star: To the people who knew her, Celia Held Springer was a pillar – a pillar of strength when her family needed her during the trying days early in the century; a pillar of the community in her adopted Anniston; a pillar of Temple Beth-El, of which she was the oldest member. Mrs. Springer died Jan. 18 at age 101 at her home on Forest Lane. “On the surface, there is very little that would seem newsworthy about her life, but the truth of it is, she stabilized a group of people in a situation in which it would have been very easy for them to drift apart,” observed her son-in-law, Earl Herring. Celia Held was born Sept. 29, 1893, in the town of Drohobtiz, Austria-Hungary, which is now part of the Ukraine. Her parents, David and Mary Held, brought her to Ellis Island, N.Y., two years later. They settled in Anniston in 1899, and she married Nathan Edward Springer, an Atlanta optometrist, in 1918. Her friend Ruth Bodenheimer recalls her as a woman of valor, as described in Proverbs 31.