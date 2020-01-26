Look Back ... to the launching of the S.S. Anniston, 1945

Jan. 26, 1945, in The Star: The S. S. Anniston, a fast new-type 10,000-ton cargo vessel named in honor of the Model City — for the city’s high rank in War Bond participation — slid down the ways today in Richmond, Calif., the 655th vessel launched by Kaiser Yards. Guests at the event included Miss Iva Cook, society editor of The Star, and Miss Elise Ayers, daughter of Anniston Star Publisher Harry M. Ayers.
Also this date: Floyd F. Marbut, who recently was discharged from the U.S. Army, will hold a formal opening of his new business, Marbut Furniture Company, in Jacksonville tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Mr. Marbut had about 18 years in the furniture business before entering the Army, and is well known in the Anniston sales territory.
Jan. 26, 1995, in The Star: A planned expansion of Ayers State Technical College in Anniston hit another snag yesterday when Gov. Fob James asked the state school board to freeze new spending on Alabama’s two-year college system. James asked the state school board for a moratorium on spending “until we can fathom the subject in the next few weeks.”
Also this date: Jacksonville State University soon will get a new baseball field and the first building in its new fraternity row, but the school is keeping the same president. The JSU Board of Trustees voted earlier this week to extend President Harold McGee’s term for four more years. He has been president of the university since 1986.