June 26, 1944, in The Star: A hayride to Crystal Springs has been planned for tomorrow evening by the “Rec Club,” a recently formed organization of high school boys and girls. The outing is open to anyone of high school age, with departure scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from the USO Club at 112 E. 12th St., Anniston. Each boy and girl going has been asked to bring lunch, bathing suit and a small amount of money to cover the charge made for swimming at Crystal Springs. Adult chaperones will accompany the group.
June 26, 1994, in The Star: U.S. Rep. Glen Browder, D-Jacksonville, told a pro-military audience yesterday that he’s tentatively more confident than he was in years past that Fort McClellan will stay off the base closure list in 1995. The post was subject to closure via official decree in both 1991 and 1993.