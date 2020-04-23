Look Back … to the hero for whom McClellan’s amphitheater was named, 1945

April 23, 1945, in The Star: Fort McClellan’s massive outdoor gathering place for shows, programs and the like has been renamed Montieth Amphitheater in honor of a Richmond, Va., infantry lieutenant who died on the Normandy beach in a blaze of D-Day heroism that earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor. The great concrete amphitheater which seats 12,000 will be dedicated April 29 to the memory of 1st Lt. Jimmie W. Montieth Jr., who at one time, for less than a year, was an officer-instructor in the 15th Training Battalion of the Infantry Replacement Training Center at Fort McClellan. His mother, who still lives in Richmond, writes that she is “deeply grateful” for the honor so bestowed. [While the article spells his name with "i" before "e," the cross under which he is buried in Normandy places the "e" before the "i," as in "Monteith."] Also this date: Negotiations are in progress for the potential merger of Crescent Stages Inc — operator of some 700 route miles of motor coach service in northeast Alabama and Anniston city bus lines — with Southeastern Greyhound Lines. Each company’s board of directors has approved the merger, but Greyhound’s stockholders will get their say next month. Additionally: Boy Scout Troop 7 of First Presbyterian Church plan to take an overnight hike to Duck Nest Springs, located at the bottom of Kentuck Mountain, on Saturday, April 28, according to Julian Jenkins, the troop’s scribe.
April 23, 1995, in The Star: Paying a visit to the tiny town of Dana, Ind., columnist George Smith reports from there on the ceremonies and the people who are celebrating the life and work of World War II news correspondent Ernie Pyle. It was just about 50 years ago, April 18, 1945, that Pyle was killed by a Japanese sniper’s bullet. Responsible for a new and expanded museum about Pyle is Evelyn Hobson, who never met the man but believes she knows him as well as anyone ever did. Also this date: Fifteen-year-old Shaun Richardson was laid to rest earlier this week in the clearing of a rural church cemetery amidst the cooling shade of tall pines. Gathered around the grave were mourners, numbering 100 or more — family, friends and students from Munford High School, where Shaun was a seventh-grader. Friends last saw Shaun on the evening of April 8; her body was discovered April 12, the victim of a violent crime. A teenage boy has been taken into custody and charged with murder.