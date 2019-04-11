April 11, 1944, in The Star: A regional system of tornadic storms that resulted in fatalities in Arkansas last night also brought local damage today. Friendship, one of Calhoun County’s small farming communities, felt the fury of the wind around 1 p.m. when a tornado swept away Antioch Church. Parts of the structure were found half a mile away. Anniston experienced two inches of rain in less than an hour, a downpour that sent Snow’s Creek over its banks and flooded several of the city’s natural drainage pathways. Also this date: A 20-year-old Lincoln woman, Martha Lee Reese, was seriously injured late yesterday afternoon when she crossed the street at 11th and Gurnee and was struck by a running mule. The animal apparently knocked her to the ground, which caused severe lacerations on her head. She was still at Garner Hospital today.
April 11, 1994, in The Star: According to observers’ surveys, 40 species of Alabama songbirds have declined in population steadily in the last 20 years, some precipitously. “It came in little pieces. People started noticing the birds were not as abundant as they used to be,” said Bill Summerour, a Jacksonville bird-watcher and former editor of the publication Alabama Birdlife. The bird populations are not near extinction or even endangered, but scientists do want to know the reasons for the decline.