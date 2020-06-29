Look Back … to the fundamental question of where fort redevelopment will originate, 1995

June 29, 1945, in The Star: Funeral services were scheduled for this afternoon at Dodson Memorial Presbyterian Church for Maj. William Anderson Orr, a retired businessman and one of the most prominent citizens of Oxford. He died yesterday afternoon just four weeks away from turning 90. Maj. Orr, whose earned his rank in the Alabama National Guard, was born in Talladega County in 1855 and moved with his parents to Oxford in 1873. He was married to the former Estelle Gladden in December 1893 and she survives him. He is also survived by four nieces and four nephews with five of the eight living in Oxford.
June 29, 1995, in The Star: After years of failed legislative efforts, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives in Alabama are getting what they’ve wanted: the power to write prescriptions. Gov. Fob James signed into law yesterday a bill that grands nurses with advanced training prescription-writing authority. Alabama had been one of only four states where nurse practitioners were not allowed to write prescriptions. Also this date: Should the Calhoun County Commission be the platform from which Fort McClellan redevelopment plans are formulated, or should it be the Economic Adjustment Authority (EAA) of Calhoun County — the agency that’s already in place to handle that task? U.S. Rep. Glen Browder favors the first option, using the commission, but the area’s state senator, Doug Ghee, favors the EAA, which has official recognition from the state as a decision-making body.