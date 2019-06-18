June 18, 1944, in The Star: The business district of Lineville was severely damaged yesterday afternoon when a gasoline tank truck ignited while fuel was being discharged at Lineville Motor Co. Fed by gasoline from the truck which poured down the gutter, the fire gained rapid headway and was not brought under control until apparatus had been summoned from Anniston, Talladega and Ashville. The fire destroyed the motor company building and spread to the Gregg Grocery Co. building and two unoccupied structures. Dollar value of the damage is estimated to be $50,000. Also this date: The Infantry Replacement Training Center at Fort McClellan has determined that it recently took in for training its 200,000th man. He was even identified — he’s Pvt. Norman W. Crew, 24, son of an infantryman from World War One. He and his wife and their son live in Brookline, Mass. “I know what I’m fighting for. I don’t want my kid to be going to war 25 years from now,” Crew said. Additionally: A Boy Scout news report from the scribe of Troop 105, Forest Rittgers Jr., notes that on a recent day the troop met at 1 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church and hiked out to Mickle’s cabin at Lake Louise, where the boys went swimming at 4 p.m.
June 18, 1994, in The Star: When Darren Hamby of White Plains High School received the Anniston Optimist Club’s Achievement in Education Award yesterday, it was his second teaching award in as many years. Last year he received a professional award given jointly by WJSU-TV and Alabama Power. Even with multiple recognitions, Hamby, a 1989 graduate of Jacksonville State University, is content to be a high school history teacher, biology teacher and coach for baseball and football. Said the boss out at White Plains, Ben Character, “I’d like to say to Coach Hamby that as a principal, you’ve made me look good.” Also this date: Volunteers from First United Methodist Church in Anniston today will help raise a three-bedroom home next door on Brown Avenue as a Habitat for Humanity endeavor. In fact, it’s located next door to the first Habitat home in the county, which is 85 percent complete. For the second house, over the next six to eight months, the church will supply about 80 percent of the volunteers required to build and finish out such a structure.