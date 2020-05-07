Look Back … to the end of the war in Europe, 1945

May 7, 1945, in The Star: With the announcement this morning that Germany has surrendered unconditionally to Allied forces, Anniston residents await only an official announcement of “V-E Day” before municipal and institutional celebrations begin. According to a schedule apparently drawn up at the Anniston Chamber of Commerce, after radio station WHMA makes the official V-E Day announcement, the City Hall bell “will ring persistently,” chimes at St. Michael’s will play, and all merchants and all businesses will cease their business of the moment and close up their establishments within fifteen minutes. Schoolchildren will be dismissed from their classes with four long rings of the school bell, but not before everyone bows their heads in silent prayer, followed by a spoken prayer of thanksgiving. Parents may come pick up their children at school after the announcement. Also this date: For its part, to commemorate the announcement of Germany’s surrender, The Anniston Star today published a massive 56-page edition filled with advertising from local merchants. The ads typically express gratitude and admiration for what has been accomplished, as well as encouragement to continue the war effort against Japan. This special edition of The Star was planned months ago, the newsprint used assessed against quotas allowed a year ago and more.
May 7, 1995, in The Star: As part of its downtown festivities yesterday centered on bicycle racing, Anniston also saw a Do-Dah Parade, consisting of about 100 dogs and one cat who strolled down Noble Street. The event was put together by Rachel Wacker, owner of Books on Noble, to raise money for the local animal shelter. Also this date: The new pavilion in the newly refurbished Zinn Park got a blistering kickoff last night as Tracy Lawrence and his band rocked downtown Anniston as it has rarely been rocked before. Playing to a crowd that was estimated at around 2,500, Lawrence lived up to his billing as a high-energy young country singer. The volume pumped out by his sound system made the music audible for blocks around.