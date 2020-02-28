Look Back ... to the end of The Annistonian, 1995

Feb. 28, 1945, in The Star: Home demonstration work has expanded into five new communities during 1944 and the early part of 1945. Clubs have been organized in Weaver, Wayside, Alexandria, Greenwood and Fish Hatchery communities, making a total of 21 Home Demonstration Clubs in Calhoun County, with approximately 650 members. The program for these clubs in 1945 covers such general topics as household management, food preservation and child care; specific demonstration titles include “Care and Selection of Shoes,” “Poultry,” “The Packed Lunch,” “Wartime Serving Program,” “Slip Covers,” “Preservation of Nuts,” “Homemade Play Materials” and “Family Life.” The president of the county council of Home Demonstration clubs is Mrs. Venus Denson of Oxford Route 2; vice presidents are Mrs. Dan Sewell of Jacksonville and Mrs. Woodie Finch of Anniston Route 3.
Also this date: The 4-H Club work which is carried on through the schools of Calhoun County is now reaching more than 2,000 boys and girls of the county school system through 48 clubs. According to the 4-H Club directors, the success of the various clubs is due in large measure to the leadership teachers provide to the clubs. 4-H began in Calhoun County in 1908 as “corn clubs” for rural boys.
Feb. 28, 1995, in The Star: When tonight’s last dinner guest folds his napkin and pays his check, the Annistonian Restaurant will close for good, a victim of its current owner’s age — Carrie L. Humphreys is 77 — and bankruptcy. As the in-house restaurant of the Ramada Inn, at the top of the hill on Quintard, it’s expected to be replaced without interruption by a new restaurant called Pinoccio’s Touch of Class, which will be owned by Jim Lorenzo. The Annistonian was founded in 1950. Some of its most renowned years were from 1956-76, when German-born butcher Alfred Caro (now 80 years old himself) owned it as Caro’s Annistonian Restaurant.