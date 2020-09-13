Look Back ... to the end of recycling, 1995

Sept. 13, 1945, in The Star: The owner of the home at 1519 Wilmer Ave., Anniston, likes his property, but he’s likely to be transferred soon so he’s “reluctantly” selling it. It has five rooms, a bath, a large front porch, a large back yard and two garages. The asking price is $6,000. Meanwhile, at 223 East 22nd Street, a 7-room house – four bedrooms and a bath – with two gas floor furnaces, oak floors and asbestos siding is priced for immediate sale at $6,800.
Sept. 13, 1995, in The Star: Anniston tried offering curbside recycling for two years, but in the end the program never justified itself financially – not even close. So last night the Anniston City Council voted to end it when members approved a new two-year garbage pickup contract with Browning-Ferris Industries, or BFI. Also this date: A former mayor of Talladega is now the new mayor of Talladega. Charlie Osborne, who served in that capacity from 1975-79, won the post again yesterday in a runoff against Councilman Howard Williams (Talladega has off-year municipal elections).