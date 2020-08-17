Look Back … to the end of gasoline rationing, 1945

Aug. 17, 1945, in The Star: Motorists today in the Anniston district are enjoying their third day of ration-free gasoline, with dealers earlier reporting that many drove in for fuel just for the pleasure of saying “fill ’er up!” Now it will be price, and not quantity, that determines what the average motorist will buy, which has the effect of cutting down the volume sold. People who were in the habit of buying five gallons for $1.17 are now saying “Give me a dollar’s worth.” In a related piece of good news, the federal Office of Defense Transportation today lifted all restrictions and bans related to the travel of sports teams at all levels, from professionals down to high schoolers. This means, for example, that a World Series will be played as usual. Also this date: The principal of Ohatchee High School this year will be L. B. Camp of Fort Payne, according to an announcement this morning by county school Superintendent A. C. Shelton. Mr. Camp is a graduate of Jacksonville State Teachers College and comes to us from schools in northern Alabama.
Aug. 17, 1995, in The Star: As older Americans live longer and healthier lives, the demand for unique housing for senior citizens has grown. Two local companies are helping to meet that demand. Baptist Health Systems of Birmingham broke ground last week on a 43-unit, three-story apartment complex for seniors at 119 East Sixth St. in Oxford. It will be called The Oxford House. Meanwhile, coming right along in construction is Magnolia Place, a 68-unit assisted-living facility on Greenbrier Dear Road. It’s a project of National HealthCare LP, Murfreesboro, Tenn., which owns Golden Springs Health Services nursing home. In town, at Westminster Apartments on 20th Street the waiting list is 65 names long.