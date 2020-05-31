Look Back … to the end of Chrysler management at the ordnance depot, 1945

May 31, 1945, in The Star: The War Department announced today that management of Anniston Ordnance Depot would be returned to the Ordnance Department by the Chrysler Corporation on Aug. 30. Chrysler has operated the depot for two years — to high praise from Lt. Gen. Levin H. Campbell Jr.,, Army Chief of Ordnance. “There has hardly been a major battle during the last two years which has not been supplied to some extent, at least, with ammunition and vehicles from this depot,” Gen. Campbell remarked. For his part, K. T. Keller, president of Chrysler, called the company’s work at the depot “interesting,” adding, “We have found that a great many of the processes of organization and operation which we use in the automobile industry have worked well in depot operations.” Also this date: Mr. A. E. Conybear, son of the Englishman who directed the erection of stonework at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, was a visitor to Anniston yesterday. As a boy, Mr. Conybear lived in Anniston at different times and recalled a generally pleasant experience, although illness sometimes interrupted his family’s plans. He was, for example, a paperboy for the old Hot Blast. His father, T. H. Conybear, went on later to be in charge of the stonework during construction of the Vanderbilt mansion in North Carolina. The son was born in Plymouth, England, but now makes his home in Birmingham (Alabama).
May 31, 1995, in The Star: Only nine of the 60 city school systems in Alabama have elected boards, but state Rep. Larry Sims, R-Eastaboga, wants to change that by one. He has introduced a constitutional amendment on the option of giving an elected school board to the city of Oxford. Sims’ proposal would authorize a referendum in Calhoun and Talladega counties on the question. Not surprisingly, the Oxford City Council, which appoints the six-member school board, opposes the idea.