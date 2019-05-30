May 30, 1944, in The Star: Col. J. L. Jenkins, US Army (ret.), left yesterday for Boston, Mass., where he will make his home after having served as commandant of Fort McClellan since September 1941. In the ensuing period, Jenkins supervised and directed the expansion of the fort from a small garrison of 2,000 officers and men to a great installation where more than 35,000 are quartered. During his time here, the post gained 47 miles of paved roads, 27 miles of unpaved roads, three dormitories, four swimming pools, two libraries and an amphitheater that seats 11,000, among other improvements. Also this date: Southern senators are bent on destroying President Roosevelt’s Fair Employment Practices Committee. He created it to prevent discrimination against war workers or government workers because of color, race or religious belief. For months the “white supremacy” cry has rung in the South, with senators saying the agency – which the House voted last week to maintain in operation – only “stirs up racial strife.”
May 30, 1994, in The Star: Auburn University star athlete Frank Sanders yesterday ended a 1-of-13 slump with four hits and four RBI to lead the Tigers into the College World Series for the first time in 18 years. Auburn (44-19) topped Notre Dame 8-0 in Clemson, S.C., to reach the CWS for the first time since 1976. Sanders also enjoys late-game heroics in football, too, having latched onto a fourth-and-fifteen, 35-yard TD catch to beat Alabama this past season.