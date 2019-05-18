May 18, 1944, in The Star: An old-fashioned barn dance was enjoyed in the USO Club operated by the YMCA at 112 E. 12th Street last evening. For the occasion, Miss Kitty Gully, Miss Margaret Griffis and Miss Carolyn Dunn decorated the large upper club room and the ramp with hay, feed bags, harness, bales of straw and other items suggestive of a barn interior. (Many of the items were on loan by Dr. W. W. Staples, veterinarian.) Lemonade was served from a great stone jar, with dippers. Music for the country dance was furnished by two soldiers, Ted Fackler, fiddler and J. W. Jones, guitarist. Also this date: Willie Mae Wright is the salutatorian of the Cobb High School Class of 1944 and Evelyn Thereasa Brown is valedictorian, school officials said today. Both will speak during the Cobb commencement program May 26.
May 18, 1994, in The Star: Chris Nixon, 31, naturalist at the Anniston Museum of Natural History for the past four years, will leave the museum later this week to start his job as a program director at Yellowstone National Park in northwest Wyoming. “It’s the adventure of a lifetime, but I’ll miss a lot of things here,” said the Wadley-raised Nixon, who holds undergraduate and master’s degrees in biology from Jacksonville State University. His specialty, and what he’s loved doing the most, is talking to groups of schoolchildren about topics from the natural world, whether about dinosaurs or showing off real critters to the kids. Also this date: After taking a final look at plans for the revitalization and renovation of Zinn Park, the Anniston City Council last night told a Birmingham consultant to start bidding out work for the project, expected to cost about $327,000. A pavilion and an amphitheater will be created as part of that work. It should all be done by the end of the year.