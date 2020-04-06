Look Back ... to the death of Gen. Almond's son, 1945

April 6, 1945, in The Star: Lt. Edward Almond Jr., son of Maj. Gen. and Mrs. Edward Almond, was killed in action in Germany on March 1, according to information received here today. His mother was formerly Miss Margaret Crook, a member of a prominent early Anniston family, and his father organized the 92nd Division, a unit of black American soldiers formed at Fort McClellan and now in Italy under his command. Lt. Almond was known well in in Anniston. Also this date: The Woodstock Mill on West 7th Street has been sold to the newly organized Amber Textile Mills Inc., incorporation papers having been filed in Calhoun County Probate Court this week. The deal was closed yesterday afternoon. In the past the mill was operated as a subsidiary of the American Fabrics Company of Bridgeport, Conn. It produces heavy fabric; a few years ago it produced jacquard weaves.
April 6, 1995, in The Star: Jonathan Weathington, 20, of Ohatchee has been thrown again and again while bull-riding and has even had has right arm broken. But he loves it. “The first time I was so scared to death. My knees were knocking. My teeth were chattering. It’s like an adrenaline rush, though. You can’t compare it with nothing. You’re on a different level.” Bull-riding takes place on Stan Baswell’s farm on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee. He built a corral next to his barn so people from the neighborhood could practice the activity, and every other weekend there he holds bull-riding contests. Also this date: Now playing at the Plaza Cinemas is Outbreak, starring Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman and Donald Sutherland in the depiction of an imported deadly virus that plagues a small town.