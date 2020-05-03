Look Back … to the death of Anniston’s first paid fireman, 1945

May 3, 1945, in The Star: Anniston’s first paid fireman and later chief of the Fire Department, Daniel Cornelius Rainwater died this morning in a Birmingham hospital. He served the Fire Department for 36 years, 25 of them as chief, and was widely known in firefighting circles in Alabama and the South. He retired only four years ago. Survivors include four sons — Clifford, Wallis, Clinton and Roscoe, all of Anniston — and three daughters, Mrs. E. J. Reynolds, Mrs. Marvin Fits and Mrs. F. C. Harkins, also all of Anniston. Also this date: A Tuscaloosa legislator, Rep. E. L. Dodson, has prepared for introduction in the 1945 Legislature a bill designed to curb stream pollution in Alabama. Dodson disclosed today his bill proposes creation of a board of water pollution control which would be chaired by the state health officer. Agents employed by the board would be authorized to plan comprehensively to eliminate or reduce pollution and improve the sanitary condition of the waters of the state. The bill provides for an annual appropriation of $25,000 for operational expenses of the regulatory body.
May 3, 1995, in The Star: SCT Yarns Inc., which has one of its five plants in Piedmont, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Chattanooga, Tenn., its corporate headquarters. The bankruptcy, which was filed April 28, was not expected to directly lead to employee layoffs, but SCT has been downsizing in recent years and some employees’ hours have been cut. Following layoffs in recent weeks, the plant now employs about 250, or about half of its peak figure in 1992. Also this date: The wooden physical remains of Blue Pond Trade Day were reduced to ashes today as an authorized fire burned up the remnants of the longtime flea market on U.S. 78 East in Oxford. The City of Oxford previously condemned most of the building where vendors sold their wares, forcing the market to close.