Look Back ... to the death of a young Piedmont soldier, 1945

May 11, 1945, in The Star: A young man of Piedmont has given his life to his country. Pfc. Doyce Franklin Morgan, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. K. Morgan of Piedmont, was reported as killed in action on April 8 on Luzon, according to word received from the War Department. Pfc. Morgan entered the service in May 1944 and trained at Camp Blanding, Fla., and Fort Benning, Ga. Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Vashtie Morgan, and a little daughter, Shirley Ann, as well as his parents, three sisters and three brothers, two of whom are with the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific. Also this date: Scarbrough Drug Company, Edwards & Orr, proprietors, has taken out a large advertisement thanking local residents for their patronage over the years, with May 12 marking its 42nd year in business. Scarbrough’s is located at 1107 Noble St. Additionally: Gessner T. McCorvey, chairman of the Alabama Democratic Executive Committee, urged in an open letter to the Legislature today that the poll tax and its cumulative features be kept intact in the statutes of Alabama. Bottom line, he wants to see “additional hurdles erected” to the voter registration process. McCorvey called the poll tax “a lawful and legitimate method of getting rid of a very large number of people who would not cast an intelligent ballot even if they were given the right to vote.” McCorvey said he sympathized with those people “who would make intelligent voters and who have been prevented from paying their poll tax for lack of funds,” but that he knew of no way to give them the ballot “without letting the bars down and having [lists of voters] flooded with the names of countless irresponsible people who take no intelligent interest in the kind of government under which we live.”
May 11, 1995, in The Star: The 3,145 employees of Anniston Army Depot are no doubt relieved to learn that the depot will not be added to the national list of bases to be closed or realigned. Supporters of the Red River Army Depot in Texas, a base which the Pentagon had recommended for closure, had presented an alternate plan that involved closing AAD instead. An objective cost analysis found, however, it would be cheaper to close Red River.