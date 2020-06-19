Look Back ... to the death in battle of a popular general, 1945

June 19, 1945, in The Star: Anniston and her military neighbors today are mourning the loss of Lt. Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr., who was killed yesterday during the battle for Okinawa — a campaign which Gen. Buckner’s and other men are on the verge of winning, making his death by enemy shrapnel all the more tragic. He was buried on the island today. Gen. Buckner was also commanding officer of Fort McClellan from September 1938 until October 1939, therefore today and on ensuing days appropriate remembrances will be held at the post. Gen. Buckner was one of the most popular and efficient officers ever to serve at Fort McClellan, and although he was stationed here for just a year, he made many staunch and lasting friendships in the civilian community.
June 19, 1995, in The Star: Eighteen members of the Dailey Street Baptist Church gathered in a gravel parking lot at a Hardees’s next to Frontier Palace bingo hall in Piedmont yesterday morning at 7 and gave thanks to God that it had been closed. The casually dressed group accomplished their deed quickly by singing “Amazing Grace” and offering a brief prayer. “We didn’t want anyone to see us. It was God that closed it,” said the Rev. Rick Coffman.