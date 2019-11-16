Nov. 16, 1944, in The Star: Calhoun County’s War Memorial fund drive was in progress today with first reports indicating donations amounting to nearly $1,000. The drive was launched yesterday with a goal of $50,000. Names of men and women from Calhoun County who are serving and who have served in the armed forces in World War II will be placed on the face of the memorial building to be erected in Zinn Park. The amount of money contributed will be the determining factor in completing details of the type of building to be constructed. Plans as drawn now include a shell-type stage for band concerts and space for quarters for the county service officer and other agencies.
Also this date: The project of enlarging several school buildings in the Calhoun County system is nearly completed and the new rooms will soon be ready for use. The extra space will be found at Weaver, Eulaton, Roy Webb, DeArmanville and the school for black children at Thankful
Nov. 16, 1994, in The Star: To Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson, just about the only thing wrong with his fellow commissioners is that they’re too tall. Lining up for a group picture at a swearing-in ceremony yesterday, the 5-foot-4-inch Henderson looked up at the other four commissioners. “Could you make them bend down a little?” he joked. The other commissioners laughed, making for a friendly start for a commission that includes two newcomers — Henderson and Robert Downing — and three incumbents: James “Pappy” Dunn (the commission’s new chairman), J.D. Hess and Phillip Pritchett. District 2 commissioner Downing recalled that his grandfather had become a county commissioner in 1898. “My pledge,” he said, “is to protect what was given to us by all of our grandfathers.”
Also this date: Fundamentalists took over the top spot in the Alabama Baptist State Convention today, electing the Rev. Fred Lackey of Athens as president of the state’s largest denomination. He received 53 percent of the vote and succeeds the Rev. Dewey Corder, a former pastor of Golden Springs Baptist Church who now serves a church in Trussville.