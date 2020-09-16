Look Back … to the closure of a popular day care center, 1995.

Sept. 16, 1945, in The Star: Plans are being made for the development of a city playground at the northeast corner of Noble and 22nd streets, Anniston Mayor J. F. King announced this week. The park will be possible because the city has acquired the third lot from the corner at 22nd Street; the city already owned the corner lot and the one adjoining. The addition of the third lot will create enough space to develop into a playground. [The site would eventually contain a public pool, changing rooms and a small library.] Also this date: The newly organized YMCA in Anniston gained legal status this week when the incorporation papers of the organization were filed in the Probate Office of the Calhoun County Courthouse.
Sept. 16, 1995, in The Star: Time and the arrival of too many other day-care centers in recent years have taken their toll on Care X-Cel, once a popular child care facility on Arrow Avenue in Saks. By the end of next week, the area’s first licensed and teacher-certified child development center — highly regarded for its ability to teach children, not just babysit them — will be closing. “It’s just gotten to the point where [enrollment] is too low,” said owner Bobbie Knoll, who first opened in 1974. “I’m not sure what happened.” The center will close Sept. 22 with barely more than 20 enrolled; at its peak it enrolled around four times that many.