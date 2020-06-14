Look Back ... to the closing of Piedmont's bingo hall, 1995

June 14, 1945, in The Star: Fort McClellan infantrymen will broadcast a special “Infantry Day” radio program over WHMA tonight from the stage of the auditorium at the USO Club at 12th and Gurnee. Annistonians are invited to watch the performance as well as listen. The 105th Army Ground Forces Ban, recognized as one of the Army’s finest show bands, will present the musical portion of the broadcast. Also this date: With the Mighty Seventh war loan drive having only two weeks to go before deadline, Calhoun County is still 27 percent away from its quota in Series “E” bonds and 24 percent short of its overall quota. Fifteen counties have already reached their quotas, but Calhoun is not one of them, said Howard W. Cater, who is Calhoun County’s War Bond chairman.
June 14, 1995, in The Star: Frontier Palace, Piedmont’s big bingo hall, seems to have lost this round: Yesterday afternoon, District Judge Gus Colvin found four of the people who run the hall guilty of promoting illegal gambling and a marquee at the hall states it will not open again until Labor Day. It’s not clear what prompted the hall’s closing or whether it had anything to do with the convictions. Also this date: The Alabama Senate voted 23-1 yesterday to compel bicyclists under age 16 to wear a helmet under penalty of law. Gov. Fob James is expected to sign the bill, which the House passed last month. Anniston will become one of five Alabama cities with helmet laws. Additionally: The Coldwater area is bubbling in argument these days as residents there consider whether the benefits of being annexed into the city of Oxford, as some seek to do, are worth the costs and the regulations.