Look Back … to the City Meeting Center’s first “meeting,” 1995

June 15, 1945, in The Star: Anniston and Calhoun County children who have been enthusiastic supporters of bond drives here will be the guests of honor at the War Bond movie premiere tomorrow morning at 10 at the Ritz Theater. The show will feature Walt Disney’s recent Technicolor hit, Donald Duck in The Three Caballeros, plus several comedy shorts. For each boy and girl there’ll be a cup of Lily Pure ice cream, a cake from Lloyd’s bakery and a Coca-Cola souvenir kit. To get into the show, the child must either buy an “E” bond himself or get someone else to buy an “E” bond and assign them the credit for making the sale. The purchase has to have been made this week.
June 15, 1995, in The Star: T. K. Miller, along with about 50 other business leaders, played tourist this morning, walking through Anniston’s new City Meeting Center while workers hammered and painted the finishing touches on the $1 million building. “I think it’s great,” said Miller, director of the U. S. Army Chemical Corps Museum. “It looks like it’ll do about anything Anniston needs.” Miller and other members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Anniston Area Council strolled through the new center at 17th and Noble streets, christening the building with its first “meeting.” There’s still a little painting, landscaping, electrical work and carpet-laying left to do, but basically the old Winn-Dixie building has been transformed. The property cost the city $660,000, the thorough renovation cost $1.07 million.