Aug. 7, 1944, in The Star: Advertised in the classifieds is an apartment house with four units in the 1200 block of Quintard, specifically 1202-1208. Each unit has its own bath, water heater and gas floor furnaces. Refrigerators and stoves are included, too, and there are no assessments on the property. Another two-room dwelling is at the rear of the property. “Here a one-armed woman could make a good living if she didn’t have but one leg,” the ad reads. Selling price on everything is $15,500. Also this date: Iva Cook, society editor of The Star, is on vacation for a week, so anyone with items or personals should mail them, take them to the office or phone The Star at 118 or 119.
Aug. 7, 1994, in The Star: Randolph County High School burned down early yesterday morning, just hours before civil rights groups were scheduled to march in protest of the retention of Hulond Humphries as principal. Back in February he threatened to cancel the school prom if interracial couples attended. The state’s fire marshal classified the fire “as suspicious.” An angry white mob attacked Bill Gill, a black photographer for WVTM-13, while he was doing his job by recording the event with his camera. The blaze destroyed the high school’s 15 classrooms, but firefighters save the school office, library, gym and classrooms for the younger students. Also this date: The 14th annual Woodstock 5K took off yesterday morning with a field of 188 competitors and more than 500 fort soldiers who ran the course in military formation. Men’s winner was Layne Anderson of Auburn, who finished the race in 15:37, while the women’s winner was Connie Robertson of Atlanta, whose time was 18:33.